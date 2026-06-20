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News   Israel News

Israel: Palestinians only group whose refugee numbers keep growing

The Jewish state, by contrast, absorbed Holocaust survivors, Jews expelled from Arab states and others who did not maintain their refugee status.

JNS Staff
UNRWA British International School in Gaza
The opening of the British International School in cooperation with the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Khan Yunis, the Gaza Strip, on Sept. 7, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(June 20, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Foreign Ministry marked World Refugee Day on Saturday by criticizing the U.N. Relief and Works Agency over its discriminatory treatment of Palestinian refugees since its establishment in 1949.

“Refugee agencies are supposed to reduce the number of refugees,” the ministry tweeted, adding that as for UNRWA, it ensures that the number of Palestinian refugees only rises.

As a result of Israel’s defense of itself during its reestablishment, roughly 700,000 Arabs in Britain’s Palestine Mandate were displaced. A large portion of them heeded to calls to leave from the invading Arab armies, promising that they could return home after the nascent Jewish state was destroyed.

Unlike other United Nations refugee agencies, UNRWA automatically grants refugee status to all descendants of Palestinian refugees, and does not actively search for resettlement solutions.

As a result, today more than 5.9 million Palestinians are registered with UNRWA as refugees.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry in a separate tweet highlighted a contrary policy, the Jewish state’s absorption of millions of Jewish refugees and immigrants in its founding years.

These included Holocaust survivors, Jews expelled from Arab countries, Ethiopian Jews and Soviet Jews.

“They were not kept as refugees: They became citizens. They became Israelis,” the ministry stressed.

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