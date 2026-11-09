Israel Police chief hails 1,160 Ethiopian-Israeli officers at Sigd ceremony

Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi said on Sunday that 1,160 officers of Ethiopian descent currently serve in the force, including senior commanders, during a ceremony marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of officers participated in educational activities highlighting Ethiopian Jewish heritage and culture. Levi also praised Ethiopian-Israeli officers who helped protect civilians during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Your professionalism and dedication are part of the strength of Israel Police and the security of the country,” he said.

Ethiopian Jews, also called the Beta Israel, have observed Sigd for centuries. The holiday’s name means “prostration” in Ge’ez (aka Classical Ethiopic) and is considered a day to renew their covenant with God and express their longing for Zion.

Traditionally in Ethiopia, community members would ascend a high mountain to pray, symbolizing the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai. Now in Israel, the community continues this tradition with a focus on unity and cultural pride.