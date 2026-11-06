Israel, Greece and Cyprus reject Turkey-Libya maritime deal, expand defense ties

Israel, Greece and Cyprus agreed to deepen defense cooperation and expand coordination on maritime security and regional threats at a trilateral meeting in Athens on Thursday, while jointly rejecting a recently ratified maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya.

Senior defense-policy officials from the three countries discussed establishing a trilateral defense-industry working group, joint development and production, technological cooperation and the protection of critical infrastructure and vital sea lanes.

The meeting brought together the heads of defense policy from the Israeli, Greek and Cypriot defense ministries, along with other senior officials.

The three countries described defense cooperation as a “central pillar” of their trilateral partnership and said they would work to translate shared strategic interests into practical cooperation through professional exchanges, joint initiatives and regular dialogue.

The talks built on the Joint Declaration adopted by the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus at their summit in Jerusalem on Dec. 22, 2025.

Joint defense development

The officials discussed expanding partnerships among the three countries’ defense industries, including opportunities for joint development, production and technological cooperation.

They also agreed on the importance of establishing a trilateral defense-industrial working group aimed at strengthening their collective capabilities, improving interoperability and deepening the industrial foundations of the security partnership.

The talks covered regional security assessments, defense innovation, maritime security, disaster preparedness and civil protection.

The three countries identified terrorism, the proliferation of advanced weapons and destabilizing activities by state and non-state actors as shared threats and agreed to increase coordination in confronting emerging security challenges.

They placed particular emphasis on maritime security, including protecting vital shipping lanes, critical infrastructure and energy supply routes linking Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

Turkey-Libya maritime deal rejected

Israel, Greece and Cyprus also jointly rejected a maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya that was ratified by Libya’s House of Representatives on Oct. 20.

The three defense ministries said the agreement infringed on the sovereign rights of third countries, disregarded international norms governing maritime jurisdiction and could not produce legal consequences for other states.

The agreement, originally signed by Turkey and Libya’s then-Government of National Accord in 2019, has long been disputed by Greece and other countries in the region over competing claims to maritime zones in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The three countries stressed the importance of upholding the law of the sea and internationally recognized principles governing maritime rights and jurisdiction.

They also reaffirmed their support for the “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” of Cyprus in accordance with U.N. Security Council resolutions and international law.

Without singling out a country in that portion of their statement, the three ministries opposed “unilateral claims, coercion, threats of force and destabilizing military build-ups,” adding that no country in the region should serve as a platform for actions threatening regional security.

Energy and maritime security

The three countries described energy cooperation as a pillar of regional stability and resilience and opposed attempts to obstruct it in violation of international law.

They emphasized freedom of navigation and the protection of critical infrastructure and energy supply routes as important to the security and prosperity of Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

The trilateral partnership, the defense ministries said, is rooted in shared democratic values and complementary strategic interests and provides a platform for regional security coordination.

They said the partnership strengthens ties between Europe and the Middle East and could help make the Eastern Mediterranean a region of “security, connectivity and sustainable prosperity.”

The three countries also reiterated an invitation issued at last year’s Jerusalem summit for other like-minded partners to engage with the trilateral framework.