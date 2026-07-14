Israeli Navy delegation wraps up US independence visit

An Israeli Navy delegation led by Deputy Commander in Chief and Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Guy Levy concluded an official visit to the United States marking 250 years of U.S. independence, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

During the visit, the delegation met with U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and other senior U.S. officials, as well as counterparts from various countries, including Germany, India, Greece, Japan and South Korea.

🇮🇱⚓️🇺🇸The Israeli Navy Delegation to the U.S. Concluded Its Official Visit Marking 250 Years of U.S. Independence



The delegation held meetings with the Chief of Naval Operations of the U.S. Navy, the Secretary of the Navy, senior U.S. Navy officials, and senior officials from… pic.twitter.com/RFR7PWp44O — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 13, 2026

“The meetings enabled the sides to build and advance operational dialogue, deepen professional discussions and further strengthen the ongoing partnerships between the navies,” the IDF said.

The delegation also visited the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis,Maryland, where they met with Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte and Provost Samara Firebaugh, to advance cadet exchange programs.

“The delegation’s visit highlighted the deep and long-standing partnership between the Israeli Navy and the U.S. Navy, based on shared values, professional cooperation and a mutual commitment to maintaining maritime security stability in the region,” the IDF’s statement concluded. “In addition, the visit contributed to deepening ties and strengthening cooperation between the Israeli Navy and senior navy officials from around the world.”