Israel to build military campus for IDF commanders in Jerusalem

A new military campus with several colleges will be constructed in Jerusalem to serve as an advanced center for training, education, and the development of the next generation of Israel Defense Forces commanders, the Israel Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Thursday.

The IMOD, together with the IDF Planning Directorate, is leading the project in coordination with the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem Development Authority, the statement read.

The establishment of the campus is part of a general plan to strengthen Jerusalem’s status as a national, security, and educational center, the ministry added.

“There is no place more appropriate than Jerusalem to shape the generation of commanders who will lead the IDF in the coming years,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in the statement.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion reacted to the announcement, saying, “The move to the city is another important step in strengthening Jerusalem’s position on its path toward becoming the economic capital of the State of Israel and the entire Middle East. It will add thousands of service members and career personnel to the city and deepen the values-based, national, and historical connection between the IDF and Jerusalem.”

The defense ministry did not specify when the completion of the project is expected.