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WATCH: US F-35s conduct aerial refueling over Middle East

CENTCOM shared video of the aircraft being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker.

JNS Staff
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery.
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches the boom of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility June 30, 2026. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tiffany A. Emery.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets conducted aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying patrols over the Middle East, U.S. Central Command said on Thursday.

CENTCOM released video footage of the midair operation.

The patrols come as CENTCOM continues operations targeting Iranian regime-linked assets in the region, and amid a renewed naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

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