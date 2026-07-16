WATCH: US F-35s conduct aerial refueling over Middle East

U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighter jets conducted aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker while flying patrols over the Middle East, U.S. Central Command said on Thursday.

CENTCOM released video footage of the midair operation.

The patrols come as CENTCOM continues operations targeting Iranian regime-linked assets in the region, and amid a renewed naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.