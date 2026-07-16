Trump: Iran has freed trapped US citizen in goodwill gesture

Iran has allowed a U.S. citizen denied since December 2024 to leave the country, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, calling the move a “gesture of goodwill.”

“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Human rights lawyer Jared Genser on Wednesday identified the woman as Dena Karari, one of his clients, and said she is now safely outside of Iran and traveling back to the United States.

“I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free,” Genser said on X. “This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States.”

Genser said in a news release with additional details that Karari had been subject to a “coercive exit ban” but was not physically detained, adding she was interrogated repeatedly by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry over her work with the Children of Mehr Foundation.

The foundation “helped impoverished children in Iran with private donor support and authorization of an OFAC license,” Genser said, referring to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.