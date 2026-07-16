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IRGC targets Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait after US strikes

Tehran warned that it would target “all infrastructure in the region” if the U.S. military campaign intensified.

JNS Staff
A billboard depicting a burning White House and U.S. President Donald Trump in a coffin, alongside other figures shown in coffins and text in Persian and Hebrew reading "Blood for blood, an eye for an eye," is displayed in Tehran's Palestine Square, July 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A billboard depicting a burning White House and U.S. President Donald Trump in a coffin, alongside other figures shown in coffins and text in Persian and Hebrew reading “Blood for blood, an eye for an eye,” is displayed in Tehran’s Palestine Square, July 15, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced on Thursday morning that it had carried out attacks on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in response to the latest U.S. strikes.

The IRGC said its attack on Bahrain destroyed the air surveillance and control radar and a fuel pumping station serving fighter jet storage tanks at Isa Air Base, according to a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency.

The attack on Jordan targeted a U.S. fighter jet ramp and an American command-and-control center at Al Azraq Air Base with ballistic missiles, the Guards claimed.

In Kuwait, the IRGC said it targeted a C-RAM early-warning radar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as what it described as “the gathering place of the criminal soldiers of the terrorist U.S. Army.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry confirmed that air-raid sirens were activated around 10:45 p.m. local time on Thursday, and again at 2 a.m.

The Jordanian Armed Forces confirmed it shot down eight Iranian missiles, while the Kuwaiti military said that air defenses were “actively engaging with UAV threats.”

Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational military command, warned on Thursday that Tehran would target “all infrastructure in the region” if the U.S. military campaign intensified further.

The spokesman warned that Tehran’s response to a U.S. escalation would be “more severe, broader and more destructive than ever before.”

If U.S. President Donald Trump orders attacks on Iran’s power plants and bridges, “all infrastructure in the region will be crushed under the steel blows of the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that no trace of it remains, as though it had never existed,” Zolfaghari said.

The U.S. military launched a second wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, hours after an earlier round of attacks. The strikes marked the fifth straight day of U.S. attacks on Iranian regime targets.

Trump said on Tuesday that military strikes against the ISlamic Repubblic would expand to include energy infrastructure and bridges unless Tehran comes to the table for negotiations.

“They’re going to expand. I’ll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we’ll hit energy targets,” the president told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

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