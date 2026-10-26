Israel to close southern hiking sites as severe storms threaten flash floods

Israeli police announced Monday that all hiking and nature sites from Beersheva to Eilat will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasts of severe storms and dangerous flash flooding. Authorities also warned of possible road closures and major traffic disruptions on routes leading to and from Eilat.

The storm coincides with Tuesday’s Knesset election, a national day off when many Israelis traditionally go hiking. According to the Israel Meteorological Service, heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and hail are expected to begin on Tuesday afternoon around Eilat, the southern Negev and Arava, before spreading north toward the Dead Sea.

After a brief overnight break, heavy rain and flash flooding are expected to resume on Wednesday afternoon. Police urged the public to avoid hiking trails, desert streambeds and nonessential travel in the affected areas