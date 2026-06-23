Israeli defense delegation visits India to expand strategic ties

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, director general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, led an official defense delegation to India on Monday for talks aimed at expanding bilateral defense and industrial cooperation. During the visit, Baram met with India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. N. S. Raja Subramani and other senior officials.

The discussions are part of Israel’s broader effort to strengthen strategic partnerships, expand defense exports and support the Israeli defense industry. Baram said the visit reflected the growing alliance between Israel and India.

“India is a key strategic partner of the State of Israel. This important visit, the result of a lengthy bilateral preparation process, reflects the great importance that India and Israel attach to expanding their growing defense and industrial alliance, but no less so, the depth of the bond between our two nations,” said Baram.

“A bond rooted in shared values, deep cultural appreciation, and mutual trust that goes well beyond mere interests. That is what makes this partnership unique, and the joint projects we are advancing together all the more meaningful,” he added.