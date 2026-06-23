More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli defense delegation visits India to expand strategic ties

The bond between our nations is rooted in shared values and mutual trust that go beyond mere interests, Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram said.

JNS Staff
Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram meet in New Delhi on June 22, 2026. Credit: Ministry of Defense, Government of India/Facebook.
Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Amir Baram meet in New Delhi on June 22, 2026. Credit: Ministry of Defense, Government of India/Facebook.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram, director general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, led an official defense delegation to India on Monday for talks aimed at expanding bilateral defense and industrial cooperation. During the visit, Baram met with India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chief of Defense Staff Gen. N. S. Raja Subramani and other senior officials.

The discussions are part of Israel’s broader effort to strengthen strategic partnerships, expand defense exports and support the Israeli defense industry. Baram said the visit reflected the growing alliance between Israel and India.

“India is a key strategic partner of the State of Israel. This important visit, the result of a lengthy bilateral preparation process, reflects the great importance that India and Israel attach to expanding their growing defense and industrial alliance, but no less so, the depth of the bond between our two nations,” said Baram.

“A bond rooted in shared values, deep cultural appreciation, and mutual trust that goes well beyond mere interests. That is what makes this partnership unique, and the joint projects we are advancing together all the more meaningful,” he added.

Asia Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Damaged windows can be seen in the distance (top C) as police gather near the scene of a shooting in Montreal on June 22, 2026, which left three people dead. Photo by Daphné Lemelin/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Police officer, Jewish man killed in Montreal shooting
The gunman reportedly wrote a 100-page manifesto targeting women before carrying out the attack.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Together Party chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 15, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Bennett warns Israel’s US standing at ‘precarious’ point
The former premier told the JNS Policy Summit that Israel cannot rely on Trump alone, urging rebuilding the Jewish state’s public image and diplomacy amid rising criticism in America.
June 23, 2026
Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
IDF spokesman: Abraham Accords opened door to ‘new regional architecture’
There is “genuine respect” for Israel across the Middle East, said Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Efrat Last, right, Shoshana Keats Jaskoll, Douglas Altabef, Gadi Taub, Einat Wilf, Ariel Kahana and Rabbi Karmi Gross attend a panel discussion on democracy in Jerusalem, Israel on June 22, 2026. Photo credit: JNS.
Israel News
Can Israeli democracy survive without Jewish identity?
JNS summit panelists cited judicial activism, identity politics and social fragmentation among the challenges facing Israel’s system of government.
June 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
After security discussions, Netanyahu, Katz and Zamir say IDF to remain in Lebanon
IDF has “full backing” and “complete freedom of action to operate decisively against any threat,” said Israel’s defense minister.
June 23, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, right, a Palestinian Authority official, Varsen Aghabekian, adress a press conference at the Norwegian Foreign Office in Oslo, Norway on October 12, 2025. Photo by JAVAD PARSA/NTB/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Norway plans ban on trade with Israelis in Judea and Samaria
Jewish community figures condemned the move as singling out Jews, and one called support from the Centre Party a betrayal of Israel.
June 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen