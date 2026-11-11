Israeli Defense Ministry: Early warning system worked after magnitude 4.5 quake
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Israel’s national earthquake early warning system, TRUAA, functioned properly after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Eilat on Wednesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry said.
The Dotan 1 and Dotan 2 systems, which provide situational assessments following earthquakes, also worked properly, the ministry said.
Earthquake warning systems in schools were also activated, according to the statement.
TRUAA relies on a network of about 120 seismic sensors deployed across the country.