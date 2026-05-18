More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli economy contracts amid war with Iran but expected to bounce back

Earlier forecasts feared a 9.5% drop in GDP in the first quarter, but current data point to a much more positive outcome.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2020. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s gross domestic product shrank at an annualized rate of 3.3% in the first quarter of 2026, according to an initial assessment published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.

The contraction of the economy is registered on the backdrop of the war with Iran, and is less severe than a forecast by analysts in the Finance Ministry who anticipated a 9.5% drop in GDP, financial outlet TheMarker reported.

The contraction was also lower than the 4.3% annualized contraction of GDP in the second quarter of 2025, when June’s 12-day war with Iran took place.

The Bank of Israel estimates a rebound for the economy with 3.8% growth this year, if the conflict does not resume, according to Reuters.

The central bank’s forecast from before the war stood at 5.2% growth for the entire year.

Business and Economy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli troops in Syrian territory. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Jewish resettlement activists arrested after entering Syria
The incursion was said to be the fourth within 24 hours and the 14th since the Bashan Pioneers group was founded.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes 30 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The targets included weapons storage facilities, observation posts and other infrastructure used to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An illegal garbage dump in western Samaria, overlooking the Israeli city of Rosh HaAyin, May 14, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Feature
Illegal expansion, pollution highlighted on Samaria tour near central Israel
Regavim-led visit points to sewage, dumping and construction encroaching on Area C, kilometers from Jewish state’s population centers.
May 18, 2026
Josh Hasten
View of the Beit Lid military court, July 30, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Death penalty for Palestinian terrorists takes effect in Judea and Samaria
“A terrorist who murders Jews must know that the outcome will not be a prisoner release deal,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Attendees watch a pre-recorded video of U.S. President Donald Trump reading from the Bible during "Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving" on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on May 17, 2026. Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Trump warns Iran time running out on deal
The president was expected to talk with Netanyahu as he weighs restarting U.S. military action.
May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
An American Airlines passenger plane parked at a gate at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 24, 2025. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
American Airlines extends suspension of service to Israel until January 2027
The Dallas-based carrier has not flown to the Jewish state for over two and a half years.
May 18, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Netanyahu Kirya meeting
JNS TV / Basic Law
Israel’s Mossad leadership crisis and internal legal battles
May. 17, 2026
Aylana Meisel
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin