Israeli emergency mission concludes in Venezuela, bridging diplomatic divide

An Israeli emergency response delegation has completed its mission in earthquake-stricken Venezuela after spending several weeks assisting local authorities with recovery efforts.

The delegation was notable because Israel and Venezuela have had no diplomatic relations since Caracas severed ties with Jerusalem in 2009. Despite the absence of formal relations, Venezuelan authorities requested Israeli assistance.

The Israeli mission was later extended at the request of Venezuelan leaders.

The South American nation was rocked by a pair of earthquakes on June 4, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. While bodies continue to be recovered from the rubble, the official death toll stands at 5,346, with more than 16,000 injured and an estimated 50,000 still missing.

Venezuelan interim President Delcy Rodriguez met with the Israeli delegation to thank the members for their work. The delegation presented Rodriguez with an overview of its activities and a recovery plan developed in coordination with Venezuelan authorities.

The Israeli delegation included more than 50 professionals from the Foreign Ministry, the Israel Defense Forces and the National Emergency Management Authority.

Israeli officials said professional assistance to Venezuela would continue after the team’s return, with Israeli experts remaining in contact with Venezuelan authorities as reconstruction efforts move forward.