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News   Israel News

Israel moves to strip citizenship from two Arab Israelis convicted of aiding Hamas

The State Attorney’s Office said the offenses amounted to “effective treason.”

JNS Staff
The Jerusalem District Court, May 24, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The Jerusalem District Court, May 24, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s State Attorney’s Office has filed its first-of-its-kind request to revoke the citizenship of two Arab Israelis convicted of conspiring to assist the enemy during wartime and passing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

Rani Ouf and Shadi Eidi, who were both employees of Israeli telecommunications provider Cellcom, were convicted in 2024 of planning to disable the company’s systems to aid Hamas during a future military confrontation with the Palestinian terrorist organization.

They were arrested and charged in 2022 after years of contact with Hamas operatives and repeated attempts to disable Cellcom’s networks during wartime.

Ouf was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the failed terrorist plot, while Eidi received a five-and-a-half-year sentence.

The State Attorney’s Office said the request to revoke their citizenship was based on a 2023 amendment to Israel’s Citizenship Law, which permits citizenship revocation for security prisoners convicted of aiding the enemy during wartime.

The office said the offenses amounted to “effective treason,” describing the terror plot as “an extreme and exceptional case of violating the duty of loyalty owed by citizens to the state.”

The request was submitted at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also holds the powers of interim interior minister, and was approved by outgoing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, the office said.

In practical terms, the consequences of revoking citizenship may be limited. An individual who does not hold another nationality and whose Israeli citizenship is rescinded is still entitled to permanent residency status and may continue living in the Jewish state.

However, the move carries substantial symbolic and civic ramifications. Loss of citizenship affects civil status, including the right to vote, and is likely to carry a lasting public stigma.

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