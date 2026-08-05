Israeli FM heads to Ecuador, Colombia in Latin America push

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar began a diplomatic visit to South America on Wednesday, with stops in Ecuador and Colombia.

Sa’ar’s official visit to Ecuador is the first by an Israeli foreign minister in 44 years, according to the ministry.

He is scheduled to travel to Colombia to represent Israel at Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella, who takes office in the southwestern city of Cali. Sa’ar is slated to meet leaders and senior officials from across the continent on the sidelines of the ceremony.

Two weeks ago, Sa’ar reached an agreement with Colombia’s designated foreign minister, Omar Bula Escobar, on relocating Bogotá’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The deal, struck in Washington, also covers an immediate exchange of ambassadors and reciprocal visa waivers, reversing outgoing President Gustavo Petro’s May 2024 severing of ties.

“Through determined and systematic diplomatic efforts, we have succeeded in strengthening and renewing Israel’s relations with many countries across Latin America,” Sa’ar said. “We are continuing our effort to bring Latin America closer to Israel. Israel and its citizens will benefit from this in every sphere—diplomatically, economically, and through tourism.”