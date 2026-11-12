Israeli FM to British delegation: Ties with UK damaged ‘against our wishes’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening with a delegation from the British Conservative Party, stressing that Jerusalem’s relationship with the United Kingdom had been damaged against Israel’s wishes.

“The relationship between Israel and Britain is important to both countries,” Sa’ar wrote on X. It has been damaged “by a series of unilateral anti-Israel measures pursued by the Labour government since 2024,” he added.

The visiting British delegation was led by Conservative Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake.

I was pleased to meet this evening in Jerusalem with a visiting delegation from the British Conservative Party, led by Party Chairman Kevin Hollinrake.



I briefed our friends on the strategic challenges facing Israel, including the ongoing, systematic and openly declared attempt… pic.twitter.com/sMuBkxmAY1 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 11, 2026

Israel’s relationship with Britain has been strained since the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered a three-year war in Gaza. In September, the British government announced a trade ban on goods and services originating from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.