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News   Israel News

Israeli forces find dozens of Palestinian illegals in garbage truck at Samaria checkpoint

The truck was en route to central Israel, according to Israeli inspectors and police.

Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli forces find dozens of Palestinian illegals in garbage truck at Samaria checkpoint

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Israeli Border Police officers detain Palestinians who attempted to enter Israel illegally after hiding inside a rubbish truck, at the al-Za’im checkpoint north of Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Border Police officers detain Palestinians who attempted to enter Israel illegally after hiding inside a rubbish truck, at the al-Za’im checkpoint north of Jerusalem, March 23, 2026.
Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

Security inspectors foiled an attempt to smuggle about 40 Palestinians into Israel inside a garbage truck in northern Samaria, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Crossing Points Authority said on Monday night.

The CPA said its personnel stopped the truck at the Shomron Crossing after it arrived from the east, and discovered the Palestinians hiding in the vehicle’s refuse compartment.

“In a security inspection, about 40 Palestinians, illegal residents, were discovered as they were trying to infiltrate into the center of the country,” according to the statement.

All those involved were handed over to security forces for further questioning, the authority said.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the detainees, who were allegedly headed for cities including Netanya, Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion, were removed with the help of fire and rescue crews, while the Israeli driver, from Kafr Qassem, was arrested after initially refusing to cooperate and being found to lack a proper license for the vehicle.

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