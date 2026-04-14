Israeli forces find dozens of Palestinian illegals in garbage truck at Samaria checkpoint

Security inspectors foiled an attempt to smuggle about 40 Palestinians into Israel inside a garbage truck in northern Samaria, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Crossing Points Authority said on Monday night.

The CPA said its personnel stopped the truck at the Shomron Crossing after it arrived from the east, and discovered the Palestinians hiding in the vehicle’s refuse compartment.

WILD FOOTAGE! 60 Palestinians Caught Hiding Inside Garbage Truck At Checkpoint



•⁠ ⁠Suspicious garbage truck stopped at Samaria crossing

•⁠ ⁠Security forces discovered ~60 Palestinians hiding inside

•⁠ ⁠Attempted illegal entry into Israel thwarted



Driver detained for… pic.twitter.com/UfwnHtg5cs — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 13, 2026

“In a security inspection, about 40 Palestinians, illegal residents, were discovered as they were trying to infiltrate into the center of the country,” according to the statement.

All those involved were handed over to security forces for further questioning, the authority said.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the detainees, who were allegedly headed for cities including Netanya, Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion, were removed with the help of fire and rescue crews, while the Israeli driver, from Kafr Qassem, was arrested after initially refusing to cooperate and being found to lack a proper license for the vehicle.