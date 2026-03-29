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News   Israel News

Israeli girl dies in bus accident at French ski resort

Several other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Mar. 29, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
View of Val Thorens in the morning from Boismint
A view of Val Thorens in France’s Savoie department, Jan. 6, 2022. Credit: DimiTalen via Wikimedia Commons.
( Mar. 29, 2026 / European Jewish Press )

A 12-year-old Israeli girl died and several passengers were injured in an accident involving a French tourist bus before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The accident occurred in Val Thorens, a ski resort town in the Alpine Savoie region.

The accident occurred as the group of 14 Israelis was leaving their hotel to head to the airport.

The girl was run over by the bus.

According to the prefecture, the tragedy occurred as passengers were boarding the vehicle. For reasons yet to be determined, the bus began rolling backward before careening down a slope for about 10 meters and coming to a stop against a stone building below.

“The adolescent was thrown from the bus before being run over by it. She did not survive,” police said.

Several passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated by emergency responders. Two were taken to the hospital in Albertville and eight were treated at a medical clinic in the small Alpine resort, according to Bruno Charlot, the deputy prefect in Albertville, the nearest large town.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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