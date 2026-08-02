Israeli military begins call-up of new inductees

The Israel Defense Forces’ July-August 2026 recruitment cycle, in which thousands of recruits will join the ranks of the IDF, opened against the backdrop of the security reality in the various sectors, such as in Lebanon and Gaza, and ahead of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre.

August is one of three times a year that the IDF has a major call up of inductees, specifically for its combat units, along with March and November/December.

The August draft is the largest and includes the bulk of recruits assigned to combat units, including infantry, armored, combat engineering, artillery and certain combat intelligence units.