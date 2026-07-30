Hamas destruction, Gaza emigration ‘only solution,’ Ben-Gvir says

Destroying Hamas and encouraging the emigration of Palestinians is “the only solution in Gaza that Israel is prepared to be a partner in,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Thursday, amid reports of an emerging deal to disarm the terrorist group.

Israel should not sign an agreement with the terrorist group “through a third party, through mediators or through any other party,” the minister said.

“With the devil, whose banner is our destruction, you do not commit to stopping the elimination of terrorists, and you do not sign agreements,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.

Ben-Gvir said that after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre led by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should make clear, “even to our best friends,” that the Jewish state will accept “no other solution” than the terrorists’ destruction.

Hebrew media reported on Thursday that mediators had reached a proposed agreement with Hamas outlining Gaza’s disarmament under Phase 2 of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, the terms calls for Hamas to surrender all heavy and light weapons, including arms held by its “policing” forces, as well as control of its underground tunnels.

The report said the terrorist group’s weapons would be transferred over a period of weeks to depots secured by the U.S.-backed International Stabilization Force.

Under the proposal, Hamas would also cease all terrorist activity and recruitment, while the Israel Defense Forces would remain on the Yellow Line in Gaza until disarmament is completed.

Trump’s Board of Peace, which oversees the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement, and the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately respond to JNS requests for comment.

Phase 2 envisions the demilitarization of Hamas, the establishment of a Palestinian technocratic administration backed by an international Board of Peace and stabilization force, expanded humanitarian aid, and the start of Gaza’s reconstruction.