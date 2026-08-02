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News   Israel News

Danon: Hamas weapons must be removed entirely from Gaza

“Disarmament is not transferring weapons from one warehouse to another,” said Israel’s UN envoy.

JNS Staff
Miembros enmascarados de Hamás en el sur de la Franja de Gaza. Foto: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
Masked Hamas members in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday that any plan for Gaza must ensure Hamas is fully disarmed, rejecting proposals that would merely relocate its weapons.

In an X post that included a video excerpt from an earlier interview with CNN‘s Wolf Blitzer, Danny Danon said “disarmament is not transferring weapons from one warehouse to another,” stressing that arms must be removed entirely from the Gaza Strip so Hamas cannot “use them or even touch them.”

Israel supports the current plan, said Danon, noting the Israeli Cabinet last week approved the entry of an International Stabilization Force into Gaza as part of the agreement. He added that implementation must be judged “by what is happening on the ground, not what Hamas is saying. You know, no one trusts a terrorist organization. You have to verify what they are doing, not what they are saying.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the Board of Peace, which he chairs, reached an agreement with Hamas for the complete disarmament ‌of the terrorist groups that rule and control the Gaza Strip.

It was a “major milestone in the implementation” of his 20-point plan to bring an end to the Israel-Hamas war and begin the recovery process in the enclave, he said.

The pact will be implemented in phases, as the Israel Defense Forces withdraws as disarmament progresses, according to Trump.

An International Stabilization Force under the auspices of the Board of Peace is to work in tandem with a newly built Palestinian police force to provide security.

Gaza Strip Hamas
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