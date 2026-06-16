More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli prosecutors conclude final cross-examination in Netanyahu corruption trial

The Israeli prime minister is expected to take the stand for several more days for re-examination by his own attorneys.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court for testimony in the criminal proceedings against him, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court for testimony in the criminal proceedings against him, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli prosecutors on Tuesday completed the final cross-examination of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his corruption trial, ending more than a year of questioning.

“I have no more questions,” Yoni Tadmor of the State Attorney’s Office told judges on Tuesday afternoon.

Netanyahu is expected to take the stand for several more days for re-examination by his defense attorneys before concluding his testimony.

The prime minister’s testimony before the Jerusalem District Court began in December 2024 and has spanned nearly 100 hearings, according to Hebrew media.

Judges on Tuesday rejected a request by Netanyahu’s defense team to shorten the hearing because of regional security tensions, and proceedings continued as scheduled.

The final day of cross-examination was reportedly marked by heated exchanges, with Netanyahu at times raising his voice and sharply criticizing prosecutors.

“There has never been anything like what you’ve done to me! It’s disgraceful,” the premier exclaimed at one point. “What you’ve done to me, you haven’t done to any other public official! You’ve dragged everyone into this web of intimidation and terror.”

“What you’ve done here is try to bring down Netanyahu—you didn’t catch anything,” he told Tadmor. “What we have here is political persecution, just like in a police state!”

The prime minister faces corruption charges in three separate cases—Cases 1000 and 2000 (the charge is “breach of trust” in both instances), and Case 4000 (bribery, fraud and breach of trust).

Netanyahu submitted a request for a pardon to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Nov. 30, 2025, arguing that it would enable him “to devote all of his time, abilities and energies to advancing the State of Israel in these critical times, and to address the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

Herzog has faced pressure to grant a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump.

On March 5, Trump said of Herzog, “I think the people of Israel should really shame him. He’s disgraceful for not giving it,” referring to a pardon. Herzog “promised me five times that he would give Bibi a pardon,” Trump claimed, adding that he would refuse to meet with the Israeli president until the pardon was granted.

On Feb. 12, Trump said that the Israeli president “should be ashamed of himself,” adding that Herzog had been holding the issue over Netanyahu “for a year” and should stop using it as leverage. Before that, on Oct. 13 of last year, while addressing the Knesset, Trump called on Herzog to grant a pardon. Trump followed that up with a letter to the Israeli president on Nov. 12.

Legal Affairs
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
‘Trumpeldor’s Defense of Tel Hai.’ Łódź, 1936. Credit: Historicana www.szyk.com.
Book Launch
The man who revived Arthur Szyk
Irvin Ungar recounts his mission to restore the American Jewish artist to his rightful place in history.
June 16, 2026
Steve Linde
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center, speaks with Palestinian Football Association President Jibril Rajoub as Israel Football Association Vice President Basim Sheikh Suliman, left, looks on during the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, April 30, 2026. Photo by Don MacKinnon/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel Football Association backs proposed match with Palestinians
Governing body tells JNS it would welcome a symbolic match with a Palestinian team as FIFA weighs staging it at a U.S. youth tournament in September.
June 16, 2026
Joshua Marks
Dan Goldman
U.S. News
Goldman declines Lander’s call to accuse Israel of ‘genocide’ at televised debate
“We should focus less on terminology which has very specific legal meanings,” the congressman said.
June 16, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Maj. Gen. (res.) Erez Eshel, head of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office, addresses the Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute, June 2, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
Israel approves national AI plan to become technology powerhouse
“Our goal is clear: to establish Israel as a global leader in the field of artificial intelligence,” Netanyahu said.
June 16, 2026
Steve Linde
Trump
U.S. News
‘Just lots of questions,’ experts say of reported terms of US deal with Iran
“Monitoring this agreement cannot be passive,” Daniel S. Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
June 16, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum, Andrew Bernard
Hebron
Israel News
Israel shifts Hebron planning authority from PA to Civil Administration
The change will centralize all civil planning approvals for construction, preservation and infrastructure in Israeli hands.
June 16, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL , JNS Staff
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen