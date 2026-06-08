Trump: Israel, Iran ‘must immediately stop shooting’

Israel and Iran must “immediately stop shooting,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.

The president’s Truth Social post came after air-raid sirens sounded across Israel overnight Sunday and into Monday morning as Iran fired missiles in what it said was a response to the Israel Defense Forces targeting its Lebanese terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, in Beirut.

An Israeli military official told reporters on Monday afternoon that 22 ballistic missiles were launched from Iran overnight, in addition to two projectiles fired by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists.

In response, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF Military Intelligence, carried out strikes on military targets belonging to the Iranian regime, including “strategic defense systems,” according to a statement.

Monday’s strikes “further enhance the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of action in Iranian airspace,” the military added.

Israel and Iran must immediately stop “shooting.” President DONALD J. TRUMP



( TruthSocial: Jun 8 2026, 5:36 AM ET )​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/UH64jBwk6u — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) June 8, 2026

According to the Israeli military official, the IDF was preparing for several days of renewed fighting with the Islamic Republic, “or even for a longer period.”

The latest flare-up followed reports of U.S. efforts to prevent further military escalation between Jerusalem and Tehran, including a phone call from Trump urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to respond to the renewed Iranian missile fire.

Nevertheless, an Israeli official said the Israeli attacks on Iran had been coordinated with the United States. “We’re at the beginning of several days of fighting against Iran and its proxies across the Middle East,” the official told Channel 14 News.