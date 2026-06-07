More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Iran fires missiles at Israel

The Israeli military said its air-defense systems were operating to intercept the incoming threat.

Iran Missiles
An Israeli defense system fires interceptors at missiles launched from Iran, as seen in Judea and Samaria on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday night, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since April 8.

The Israel Defense Forces said air-defense systems were engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles and urged the public to follow instructions issued by the Home Front Command.

Israel and the United States launched a joint attack against Iran on the morning of Feb. 28, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Over the following six weeks, Israeli and U.S. forces struck targets across the Islamic Republic, with a particular focus on degrading the regime’s nuclear and ballistic-missile capabilities.

This is a developing story.

EXPLORE JNS
Walk with Israel Toronto
World News
60,000 take part in pro-Israel walk in Toronto, biggest turnout in event’s 57-year history, organizers say
Toronto police said that six people were arrested in connection to the “Walk with Israel” event in Toronto on Sunday.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.
World News
Dutch Holocaust museum rejects proposed Ye visit
The mayor of Arnhem invited the rapper without consultation, prompting management to say he was not welcome.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, briefs reporters at UN Headquarters, May 29, 2025. Credit: UN Photo.
World News
‘Not My Job': UN official admits didn’t verify evidence condemning Israel for sexual violence
Pramila Patten also boasted that she had informed the Israeli mission to the United Nations that she would refuse to visit its detention facilities “even if they offered.”
June 7, 2026
David Isaac
Honduras President Nasry Asfura (center) with Israeli and Honduran officials. Credit: Israeli Embassy in Honduras.
Israel News
Israel and Honduras ink deal furthering technological cooperation
The accord is the latest sign of the newly strengthened relations between the countries.
June 7, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli singer Yishai Levi performing in Israel on Nov. 8, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Israel News
Yishai Levi, Mizrahi music icon, dies at 63
The Israeli singer “crossed generations, communities and sectors, becoming an inseparable part of the soundtrack of our lives,” Prime Minister Netanyahu said.
June 7, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli troops operate to dismantle underground tunnel routes in the central Gaza Strip, as shown in a handout image released by the military on May 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel expanding territorial control in Gaza to 70%, Netanyahu says
“In the Gaza Strip, we are clinching Hamas from all sides. ... We don’t allow them to arm themselves or harm us, and we also eliminate their senior commanders,” the premier said.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces Col. Ayoub Kiyof takes command of the Golani Brigade during a ceremony held at Beaufort Castle in Lebanon, June 3, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / True East
The future of the US-Israel defense technology cooperation
Jun. 7, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Why are they really boycotting AIPAC? Bigotry
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips