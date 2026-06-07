Iran fires missiles at Israel

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday night, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had been in place since April 8.

The Israel Defense Forces said air-defense systems were engaged in intercepting the incoming missiles and urged the public to follow instructions issued by the Home Front Command.

Israel and the United States launched a joint attack against Iran on the morning of Feb. 28, including the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Over the following six weeks, Israeli and U.S. forces struck targets across the Islamic Republic, with a particular focus on degrading the regime’s nuclear and ballistic-missile capabilities.

This is a developing story.