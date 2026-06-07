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60,000 march for Israel in Canadian parade, organizers say

Toronto police said that five people were arrested in connection to the “Walk with Israel” event in Toronto.

JNS Staff
Toronto
Pro-Israel attendees of a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza in Toronto, Canada, Sept. 1, 2024. Credit: Doron Horowitz/Flash90.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

An estimated 60,000 people attended the “Walk with Israel” parade in Toronto on Sunday, according to the organizer, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto.

“That’s the power of our community,” the group stated.

The Toronto Police Service said that five people were arrested. At 8:40 a.m., officers arrested a woman for allegedly obstructing a peace officer at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Ave West, the department said, and some hour-and-a-half later, it said that its officers arrested a man, who is accused of assaulting a peace officer, at the same location.

Shortly after 11 a.m., officers arrested and ticketed a man for operating a remotely piloted aircraft system in connection with the parade, and some 45 minutes later, the department said that it arrested a woman at Bathurst and Sheppard for allegedly breaching the peace. Just before 1:10 p.m., officers arrested a man for alleged assault.

“We walk for peace, justice, pluralism and the right of every person to thrive in a Toronto that is welcoming, tolerant and safe for all,” stated Brad Bradford, a mayoral candidate and member of the Toronto City Council. “To Toronto’s Jewish community: I stand with you, and I will walk alongside you today and every day.”

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