Israelis vote to elect 26th Knesset: Polling stations open

Israel’s national election kicked off on Tuesday, with most polling stations opening at 7 a.m., according to the country’s Central Elections Committee. The majority of stations will remain open until 10 p.m.

At polling stations operating under reduced hours, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Central Elections Committee and polling station teams are working to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their right to vote through an orderly, accessible and supervised process, the committee said.

More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote at 12,018 regular polling stations nationwide.