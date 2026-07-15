Israel’s foreign minister speaks with Peruvian President-elect Fujimori

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with Peru’s President-elect, Keiko Fujimori on Tuesday, to congratulate her on her election victory, as well as to congratulate the Peruvian people on the occasion of the 205th anniversary of their Independence.

“The election of President Fujimori is good news for all those who believe in the values of freedom and in the determined and unwavering fight against terrorism and organized crime,” said Sa’ar.

Sa’ar said that he expressed to Fujimori Israel’s desire to strengthen relations with Peru, among other things, by “promoting cooperation in the areas of security, water resources, agriculture, cybersecurity and other fields.”

The foreign minister said he also reiterated Israel’s “full support” for Peru’s accession process to the OECD, as well as its willingness to collaborate in that process.

He invited the president-elect to visit Israel.

“We will strengthen the relations between Israel and Peru,” declared Sa’ar.