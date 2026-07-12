Israel’s Guy Sasson defends Wimbledon quad doubles crown

Israeli Paralympic tennis player Guy Sasson and his Dutch partner, Niels Vink, won the Quad Wheelchair Doubles title at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

The pair defeated Sam Sam Schröder (the Netherlands) and Jin Woodman (Australia) 6-2, 6-1, in under an hour, becoming back-to-back champions at the esteemed English tournament.

“I’m glad I have a wonderful partner, and I think we complement each other as a pair. We just work well together,” Sasson told Israel’s public broadcaster Kan after their achievement.

“I was injured 11 years ago in a snowboarding accident, and when I finished rehab I looked for a framework where I could continue rehabilitating myself through sports,” he continued. “No one thought at first that it was going to be something professional in an organized and competitive way at the level I’m at today. It fills up my life today.”

The win in London is Sasson’s sixth grand slam title.

Born and raised in Ramat Gan, the 46-year-old Sasson took up wheelchair tennis after a snowboarding accident in France left him paralyzed from the knees down.

Sasson is ranked world No. 3 in Quad singles, while his personal ranking in doubles has reached No. 2 in the world. Vink is ranked world No. 1 in both Quad singles and Quad doubles.