Israel’s UN envoy mourns victims of Krakow shooting

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Thursday extended his “deepest condolences to the families of those murdered and to the entire Polish people” following the deadly mass shooting in Krakow on Saturday that killed six and wounded 15.

“On Poland’s Independence Day, Krakow’s main square stands silent,” the envoy wrote on X. Poland Independence Day is celebrated annually on Nov. 11.

Danon shared a picture of memorial candles in memory of the victims of the shooting.

“On a day meant for national celebration, Poland mourns its victims,” he added.

The 24-year-old shooter, named by Polish media as Michal Oksinski, died at a local hospital on Monday. He shot dead four Polish citizens, a Scottish man and an Austrian woman and wounded another 15 people, including two police officers, before being shot and wounded by police.

Police also found the bodies of the shooter’s parents and sister during a raid of his home on Saturday.