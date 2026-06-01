Jews hold afternoon prayers at Joseph’s Tomb for first time in 26 years

A Jewish prayer service took place on Sunday afternoon at the Joseph’s Tomb compound in Nablus for the first time in 26 years, broadcaster Channel 14 reported.

Lawmaker Zvi Sukkot and head of the Samaria Regional Council Yossi Dagan attended the event, unfurling a large Israeli flag at the site.

Speaking to the cameras, Dagan stated that the group’s goal was to advance a permanent presence of Israelis at the site, including the restoration of the Od Yosef Chai yeshiva, which was located at Joseph’s Tomb until it was abandoned in 2000.

“This place belongs to the people of Israel,” said Dagan.

For the first time since the abandonment of Joseph’s Tomb in 2000, a civilian prayer visit took place this afternoon at the Joseph’s Tomb compound.



MK Zvi Sukkot @tzvisuccot and Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan entered the tomb in the first civilian daytime visit in 26 years,… https://t.co/wV8K5UKVRu pic.twitter.com/4ifKjP4Y2s — C14 News Israel | EN (@c14israel) May 31, 2026

The visit was “approved and encouraged” by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Boaz Bismuth, and coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces chief of staff and commander of the Central Command, according to Ynet.

Joseph’s Tomb is one of the holiest sites in Jewish tradition, and remained under IDF control throughout the ‘90s. In September 2000, violent riots erupted in the compound in the wake of the Second Intifada, and armed Palestinians fired on and hurled explosives at the Israeli forces for days.

Border Police Cpl. Madhat Yusuf, 19, a Druze officer from Beit Jann, sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene after Palestinian security forces prevented his medical evacuation for more than five hours in an incident that shook the nation.

Israel evacuated the compound on Oct. 7, 2000, after which Palestinians burned parts of the shrine, sparking further controversy in the Jewish state.

In January, the first morning prayers at Joseph’s Tomb in 25 years took place, expanding the restricted nighttime schedule to 8 a.m.