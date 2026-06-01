More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Pro-Israel Colombian presidential front-runner pledged to open embassy in Jerusalem

The runoff vote could produce another gain for the right-wing wave sweeping across Latin America.

June 1, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar with the Colombian presidential frontrunner Abelardo De La Espriella in a 2025 meeting in Argentina. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Colombian presidential front-runner Abelardo de la Espriella (left) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at a meeting in Argentina in 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

The front-runner in the Colombian presidential election is a strong supporter of Israel who has pledged to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Abelardo de la Espriella, the right-wing Colombian presidential candidate, topped the vote in Sunday’s election with 43.7% of the vote and will face off against Iván Cepeda (40.9%), a senator from the left-wing party of outgoing President Gustavo Petro, in a June 21 runoff.

Petro severed diplomatic ties with Israel in 2024 over the Gaza war triggered by the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack and expelled Israeli diplomats from the South American country.

De la Espriella, a 47-year-old political outsider nicknamed “El Tigre,” or “The Tiger” who secured the backing of conservative and evangelical groups, pledged during the election campaign to open an embassy in Jerusalem and renew a strategic alliance with Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday congratulated de la Espriella, whom he met in Argentina last year, on his victory in the first round of the elections and wished him good luck in the next round.

Firme por la patria,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

Firme por la Patria” (“Firm for the Homeland” or “Stand Firm for the Homeland”) is one of the central slogans and rallying cries of de la Espriella’s political movement, Defensores de la Patria.

The vote could herald another gain for the right-wing wave sweeping across Latin America, whose leaders share U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough approach in dealing with drug traffickers, and offer a marked shift in foreign policy alliances.

“Abelardo de la Espriella’s first-round victory sends an unambiguous message: Colombia wants to turn the page on the former leftist government of Gustavo Petro and its ideological alliance with Israel’s enemies,” David Rosenthal, a Colombian political analyst, told JNS from Bogota. “If the June runoff confirms this vote, Bogotá will have the opportunity to restore a bilateral relationship grounded in decency and international law, not in the rhetoric of hatred.”

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Marines prepare to fire a U.S. Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) at a drone during a live fire exercise as part of U.S.-Philippines joint military exercises at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales Province, Philippines, on April 28, 2026. Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
How the US plans to eliminate the drone threat
Marine Corps exercise uses vehicles armed with proximity-fuse shells, reducing the cost of each shootdown to a few thousand dollars.
June 1, 2026
ILH Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Consul General to the Pacific Southwest Israel Bachar meet with senior entertainment industry leaders during Sa’ar’s official visit to Los Angeles on May 31, 2026. Photo by Linda Kasian.
Israel News
Israeli FM meets entertainment, Jewish leaders in Los Angeles
Gideon Sa’ar, with Consul General Israel Bachar, discussed rising antisemitism in Hollywood and promoting Israeli storytelling.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews visit and pray at Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Nablus, in the West Bank, early on January 29, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Jews hold afternoon prayers at Joseph’s Tomb for first time in 26 years
The shrine, venerated by Jews, Samaritans, Christians and Muslims, had been barred to Jews during daytime hours due to ongoing Palestinian violence.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
A fireball and smoke erupt from a building following an Israeli strike in Tyre, Southern Lebanon, on May 28, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah launcher after fire on Tiberias
The Israeli military says it destroyed the rocket launcher used in overnight fire toward Tiberias within minutes, and released footage of the strike.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
The master plan for the nascent Jewish community of Gevaot in the Gush Etzion region of Judea. Credit: Gush Etzion Regional Council.
Feature
WZO announces major policy shift on land purchases in Judea and Samaria
The Settlement Division’s new framework allows residents in larger communities to acquire residential plots under regulated conditions, easing longstanding restrictions on housing rights.
June 1, 2026
Josh Hasten
People gather as Spanish Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi's Casa Batllo is lit with the rainbow flag for Gay Pride month in Barcelona on June 28, 2019. Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Barcelona spa apologizes for exclusion of Jews
The gay bathhouse barred event organizers, it said, after they questioned Jews about Zionism and kicked them out, triggering legal action.
June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
JNS TV / Straight Up
The hidden calculations behind Trump’s Iran delay
Jun. 1, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
A welcome effort to douse modern-day blood libels
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen