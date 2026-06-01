Israeli FM meets entertainment, Jewish leaders in Los Angeles
Gideon Sa’ar, with Consul General Israel Bachar, discussed rising antisemitism in Hollywood and promoting Israeli storytelling.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with entertainment industry executives and Jewish community leaders during an official visit to Los Angeles on Sunday.
Sa’ar, joined by Consul General Israel Bachar, discussed efforts to combat rising antisemitism in Hollywood, expand film and television production opportunities in Israel, and promote Israeli storytelling to global audiences.
During his official visit to Los Angeles today, Minister of Foreign Affairs @gidonsaar , together with Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest @IsraelBachar_ , met with senior leaders from across the entertainment industry.— Israel in Los Angeles (@IsraelinLA) June 1, 2026
The discussion focused on addressing the rise… pic.twitter.com/de78ofqiWV
In a separate meeting, Sa’ar updated Jewish community leaders on regional and international developments and heard about challenges facing American Jewish communities.
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs @gidonsaar and Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest @IsraelBachar_ met today with leaders of the Jewish community in Los Angeles.— Israel in Los Angeles (@IsraelinLA) June 1, 2026
Minister Sa’ar provided an update on regional and international issues of key importance to the… pic.twitter.com/hTw4WFbXeP