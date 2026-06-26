Katz cautions Iran against renewed attack after Quds Force chief’s threats

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday warned Iran against launching another attack on Israel, saying the Islamic Republic would make its “biggest mistake yet” and vowing that Israeli forces were prepared to “finish the job.”

In a post on X, Katz singled out Esmail Ghani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, accusing him of issuing repeated threats against the Jewish state.

“The commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ghani, has recently been issuing numerous threats toward Israel,” Katz wrote. “It seems the image of a collaborator suited him much better than this ridiculous barrage of threats.”

He added, “Either way, if Iran attacks Israel, it will be its biggest mistake yet. Here, no Hormuz or firing at the population will help it. Nothing will stop us. Our forces are prepared to finish the job.”

Katz was referring to recent remarks by Ghani that Iran would respond decisively to any further Israeli military action and threatened renewed attacks by Iran and its terrorist proxies against Israeli and U.S. targets across the region, including through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The defense minister’s statement came amid heightened tensions between Jerusalem and Tehran as well as continued clashes in Lebanon and instability across the region, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts following the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17.