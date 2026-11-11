Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17

A debate and vote to elect a successor to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, will take place on Nov. 17, Ohana announced on Tuesday.

The announcement follows a request signed by 67 Knesset members seeking an early vote to elect a new speaker. The debate will begin at 4 p.m., when the Knesset plenary convenes.

Ohana said he strongly opposed the emerging coalition’s intentions but would respect the wishes of the majority of lawmakers, Israeli media reported.