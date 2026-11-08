Boy George brings Nova survivors, bereaved families onstage in Tel Aviv

British singer Boy George brought survivors of the Oct. 7, 2023, Nova music festival massacre and bereaved families onstage for a performance of “We Will Dance Again” at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on Saturday night, the Israeli news and entertainment website Mako reported.

בוי ג'ורג' העלה לבמה שורדי נובה ובני משפחות שכולות לשיר "We Will Dance Again" בסיום הופעתו השנייה אמש בהיכל מנורה 💙 pic.twitter.com/rcMVTjiXY6 — הקופסה (@Hakufsah) November 8, 2026

The Nov. 7 performance was the second of two concerts scheduled at the arena. Organizers advertised a 360-degree format for the Nov. 4 show and announced Israeli singer Ivri Lider and DJ Ofer Nissim as the respective concerts’ special guests.

The Culture Club frontman visited the Nova massacre site near Kibbutz Re’im on Nov. 3. He said he wrote “We Will Dance Again” after encountering survivors’ and families’ stories at an exhibition in London and hearing about his Jewish friends’ fears.

“I couldn’t just sit there and do nothing,” he said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hosted Boy George at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Nov. 2, thanking him for supporting Israel and the Jewish people. Herzog presented the singer with a sculpture of red anemones inspired by memorial installations at the Nova festival site. “The people of Israel love you, and thank you for standing with us,” Herzog said.