Marking Ben-Gurion anniversary, IDF chief urges broader enlistment

Marking 53 years since the death of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday called for broader military service to address a shortage of combat troops and ease the burden on reservists.

Speaking at a seminar and ceremony in Sde Boker led by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Zamir linked the military’s manpower needs to Ben-Gurion’s vision of a “People’s Army” representing all segments of society.

הרמטכ”ל ביום עיון וטקס לזכר דוד בן-גוריון ז”ל: ״אחד מהיסודות שהניח דוד בן גוריון בבניינו של צה״ל הוא ׳צבא העם׳. כשאנחנו מדברים על ׳צבא העם׳ אנחנו עומדים ראשית על צורך מבצעי - על צה״ל להתרחב, ולצה״ל חסרים לוחמים - זה לא השתנה. זהו צורך מבצעי-תפקודי מובהק. לצד זאת יש גם צורך לאומי… pic.twitter.com/O8dc4VVToH — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 16, 2026

“The IDF must increase its personnel, and the IDF is short of combat troops. That has not changed,” Zamir said. “This is a clear operational necessity.”

“Broadening military service will help share the operational burden more evenly across Israeli society and, above all, significantly ease the burden on reservists,” he added.

Zamir also emphasized that the military must remain above political disputes, describing the path laid out by Ben-Gurion as “a military that stands above all political disputes, that is committed to its people, and that regards the security of the state and the fulfillment of its missions as its highest priorities.”