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News   Israel News

Marking Ben-Gurion anniversary, IDF chief urges broader enlistment

Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir invoked the first prime minister’s vision of a “People’s Army,” citing troop shortages and the burden on reservists.

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir holds a wreath during a ceremony marking the 53rd anniversary of the death of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, in Sde Boker, Israel, Nov. 16, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir holds a wreath during a ceremony marking the 53rd anniversary of the death of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, in Sde Boker, Israel, Nov. 16, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Marking 53 years since the death of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday called for broader military service to address a shortage of combat troops and ease the burden on reservists.

Speaking at a seminar and ceremony in Sde Boker led by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Zamir linked the military’s manpower needs to Ben-Gurion’s vision of a “People’s Army” representing all segments of society.

“The IDF must increase its personnel, and the IDF is short of combat troops. That has not changed,” Zamir said. “This is a clear operational necessity.”

“Broadening military service will help share the operational burden more evenly across Israeli society and, above all, significantly ease the burden on reservists,” he added.

Zamir also emphasized that the military must remain above political disputes, describing the path laid out by Ben-Gurion as “a military that stands above all political disputes, that is committed to its people, and that regards the security of the state and the fulfillment of its missions as its highest priorities.”

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