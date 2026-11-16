MK Kahana refuses to rule out Arab support in race for Knesset speaker

Yashar lawmaker Matan Kahana on Monday rejected Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s offer of right-wing support ahead of Tuesday’s election for Knesset speaker, which came on condition that Kahana not be elected with Arab lawmakers’ votes.

“I reject your anti-statesmanlike demand,” Kahana wrote on X, calling on Smotrich’s camp to “respect the democratic process and its results.

“I am puzzled by the argument you presented for completely ignoring the Arab factions and the public they represent, which makes up 21% of the general population,” Kahana continued.

He also claimed that Smotrich and his political partners had worked with those factions in the Knesset “so many times in the past” whenever they needed to.

Kahana in the post repeated his invitation to Smotrich, his Religious Zionist party faction and all Knesset members to back his candidacy.

Earlier on Monday, Smotrich wrote in a letter that after talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the right-wing bloc led by the premier decided to back Kahana’s candidacy on several conditions.

Among other demands, Smotrich asked that Kahana not appoint deputy speakers from parties that “do not define Hamas as a terrorist organization.”