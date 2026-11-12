Netanyahu and Eisenkot meet for security briefing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot met for a security briefing held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Netanyahu’s military secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano, is also attending the meeting.

The meeting comes after Eisenkot appealed to Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Wednesday, saying that Netanyahu’s office had failed to arrange security briefings for him. Netanyahu’s office rejected the contention, denouncing Eisenkot’s letter as a “transparent attempt” to politicize national security.