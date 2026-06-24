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News   Israel News

Netanyahu concludes testimony as corruption trial advances to next stage

The Israeli prime minister called the ordeal “10 years of hell.”

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Tel Aviv District Court, Dec. 16, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Tel Aviv District Court, Dec. 16, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/POOL.
(June 24, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday concluded his testimony in his criminal trial, completing 98 hearings and marking a procedural milestone in the long-running case.

“I am finishing after 10 years of hell,” Netanyahu said in his closing remarks, describing the proceedings as politically motivated and harmful to democratic governance.

With his testimony completed, the trial will proceed to additional witness hearings in the coming months. The proceedings are expected to return to the Jerusalem District Court, after Netanyahu’s testimony was held in Tel Aviv for security reasons.

His testimony, which began on Dec. 10, 2024, was repeatedly delayed due to security responsibilities, urgent state matters, diplomatic travel abroad and illness.

His defense attorney, Amit Hadad, thanked the judges for their conduct throughout the testimony, saying, “You showed patience and consideration. I don’t think we will be missed.” Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman formally declared the Tel Aviv hearings concluded.

Netanyahu is standing trial in three separate corruption cases on charges including bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The cases include allegations that Netanyahu granted regulatory benefits to telecommunications company Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage from the Walla news website. He is also accused of accepting expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen and of seeking favorable media coverage from newspaper publishers.

The prime minister denies all wrongdoing.

No serving Israeli prime minister has previously been indicted on criminal charges. Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert resigned in 2008 ahead of his own indictment on corruption charges. He was later convicted and served two-thirds of a 27-month prison sentence.

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Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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