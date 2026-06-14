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Netanyahu congratulates Trump on 80th birthday

“I wish you continued strength and vigor,” wrote the Israeli leader.

JNS Staff
Netanyahu and Trump
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Jan. 4, 2025. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday wished U.S. President Donald Trump “continued strength and vigor” on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“This year your birthday comes at an auspicious time. America celebrates 250 years of freedom—a great nation built on liberty and faith,” the Israeli leader wrote on X.

“I wish you continued strength and vigor as you lead America towards a bright future of peace through strength, and as we continue to bring the U.S.-Israel alliance to ever greater heights,” he tweeted.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier on Sunday wished his U.S. counterpart “mazal tov” on his birthday.

“Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve,” the Israeli head of state wrote in a post on X.

“In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of eighty you gain unique prowess,” he noted.

“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil and for your steadfast commitment to the security of Israel,” Herzog stated. “We will never forget your tireless efforts in securing the release of our beloved hostages.”

In his post, Herzog expressed hope that Trump would “lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security and continue strengthening the unique U.S.-Israel partnership.”

Benjamin Netanyahu U.S.-Israel Relations
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