Historic drought reveals Nazi-era shipwrecks in Danube River near Serbia

Dozens of vessels from Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet have been exposed in the Danube River near Prahovo, Serbia, as drought-driven low water levels revealed sections of wreckage that had remained submerged for decades.

The ships were deliberately scuttled in 1944 as German forces retreated from advancing Soviet troops. The vessels were among hundreds sunk along the Danube during the withdrawal, leaving behind wreckage that periodically emerges when river levels fall.

The latest exposure has revealed larger portions of the wrecks, including hulls, command structures and other remnants of the vessels. Some of the ships still contain ammunition and explosives, creating potential hazards for nearby communities, shipping and cleanup efforts, according to Reuters.

The resurfacing of the wrecks has drawn attention to a little-seen reminder of World War II’s devastation and continues to pose challenges for authorities responsible for maintaining safety along one of Europe’s most important waterways. During periods of low water, the remains can obstruct navigation on the Danube, which serves as a major transportation route across the continent.

As rainfall increases and river levels rise, many of the wrecks may eventually become covered by the river again, leaving behind a largely hidden chapter of the region’s wartime history.