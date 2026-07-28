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News   Israel News

US Embassy in Jerusalem extends Judea and Samaria travel limits

Due to heightened security concerns, government personnel and their families face temporary restrictions on entering the territory.

JNS Staff
Israeli security forces guard as Jews tour in the Judea and Samaria city of Hebron, July 25, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israeli security forces guard as Jews tour in the Judea and Samaria city of Hebron, July 25, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem has extended a temporary restriction on personal travel by U.S. government personnel and their family into Judea and Samaria through Wednesday.

“Due to heightened security concerns and increased volatility in the West Bank, the U.S. Embassy is temporarily restricting personal travel by all U.S. Government personnel and family members into the West Bank,” Monday’s statement read.

The embassy urged people to stay alert, avoid demonstrations and areas with heavy police presence, and to follow local authorities’ instructions.

The State Department’s travel advisory for “Israel, the West Bank and Gaza” remains in place, along with its broader cautions for U.S. travelers.

Jerusalem refers to the territory as Judea and Samaria, while Washington officially calls it the West Bank.

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