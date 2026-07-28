IDF downs UAV near Jordanian border in second incident in two days

The Israeli Air Force intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle detected near the border with Jordan early on Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The UAV did not enter Israeli territory, and the military said the origin of the launch was under investigation. No air-raid sirens were activated “in accordance with protocol,” the IDF added.

The interception came a day after the IDF downed two drones near the Jordanian border. Neither entered Israeli territory. The military has not identified the origin of any of the drones.

Separately, an official Jordanian military source told Amman’s Petra News Agency on Monday that Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft shot down two drones “targeting the kingdom.”

The Jordanian official said the interceptions caused no casualties or material damage.