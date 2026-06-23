Netanyahu: Israel must achieve ‘weapons independence’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that he greatly appreciates U.S. support but that Israel must free itself from outside dependence and build an “independent armaments system.”

He spoke on June 18 during a meeting at a combat officers course for Israel Defense Forces reservists, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

“Right now we are facing Iran and its proxies. We have struck them. It is not over yet, but it depends on our strength. Where we will be in 30 years—that depends on our strength. Therefore, what we are doing now is building superior strength,” the prime minister was cited as saying.

“I want weapons independence. I greatly appreciate the support we have received, and that I have also brought over the years, from our American friends. Today I say: We need our own independent armaments system. We produce our own weapons,” Netanyahu continued.

“[We must] free ourselves from dependence, to build more and more power, to introduce more and more technology, to train more and more generations of commanders like you, because that is what will ultimately determine where we end up. With God’s help and with your help, we will be in a good place,” he said.

Netanyahu had said in the past that he plans to gradually terminate U.S. military aid.

Under the current 10-year Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries expiring in 2028, the United States provides Israel with roughly $3.8 billion in annual military assistance.