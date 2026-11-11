Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Ra’am and the Joint List of being “supporters of terrorism who hate Israel” during a speech following Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony for the 26th Knesset.

“Are you prepared to depend on people whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?” he said. “Do you prefer them over Zionist parties that represent an enormous Zionist public?”

He added that “the only difference” between the two parties “is that they disagree over what kind of state will arise here on the ruins of the Jewish state.”