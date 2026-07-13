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New program aims to train more ultra-Orthodox to be doctors

“Haredim for Medicine” was established with the aim of enabling the Haredi community to integrate into medical studies.

TPS-IL Staff
The manager of a health clinic in Jerusalem's ultra-Orthodox Geula neighborhood holds a swine flu vaccine, Nov. 9, 2009. Ohoto by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
The manager of a health clinic in Jerusalem’s ultra-Orthodox Geula neighborhood holds a swine flu vaccine, Nov. 9, 2009. Ohoto by Abir Sultan/Flash90.
(July 13, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Israel’s Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition Ministry is leading a new national program, “Haredim for Medicine,” with the aim of enabling the men and women of the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community to integrate into medical studies, while fully preserving their identity and lifestyle.

The initiative comes in response to one of Israel’s most pressing national challenges, namely the growing shortage of doctors in the country’s healthcare system in general and in hospitals in Jerusalem in particular.

This week, dozens of medical candidates, students, doctors and senior healthcare professionals gathered at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem for a unique launch evening.

During the event, the project’s professional community was officially launched, designed to accompany participants throughout the arduous journey—from the stage of applying to study to their integration as full-fledged doctors.

Health
TPS-IL Staff
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