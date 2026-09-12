Rosh Hashanah 2026: The 10 events in Israel that defined 5786

Aug. 18, 2026 | The return of Sgt. First Class Yehuda Katz’s remains

The Israel Defense Forces, in an operation led by the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Mossad, returned to Israel the remains of Sgt. First Class Yehuda Yekutiel Katz, an Armored Corps soldier who fell in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub on June 11, 1982, during the First Lebanon War and had been listed as missing ever since.

Feb. 28, 2026 | Operation Roaring Lion

The United States and Israel launched a broad offensive against Iran aimed at damaging its nuclear weapons development capabilities and missile infrastructure, as well as destabilizing the Iranian regime. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was eliminated at the outset of the operation.

On March 2, Hezbollah joined the fighting by firing at communities in northern Israel. In response, ground forces from the IDF’s 91st Division entered southern Lebanon to establish a security zone along the border.

Feb. 7, 2026 | Farewell to Matti Caspi

Composer and singer Matti Caspi, considered one of the most important, prolific and influential musicians in the history of Israeli culture, died at the age of 76.

His body of work spanned more than 1,000 songs.

Aug. 21, 2026 | Israel’s greatest athlete

The seemingly unstoppable Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and silver at the Paris Olympics, captured the European floor exercise title for the third time in his career.

Jan. 5, 2026 | Tel Aviv Stock Exchange aligns with the West

After 72 years, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange changed its trading week to Monday through Friday.

The move, made in coordination with the Bank of Israel, was intended to align trading in Israel with the world’s leading stock exchanges and attract foreign investors.

Dec. 31, 2025 | Israel’s population passes 10 million

The Central Bureau of Statistics announced that Israel’s population had passed the 10 million mark, estimating the country’s population at approximately 10.178 million.

Nov. 21, 2025 | The hottest day in Israel’s history

The Israel Meteorological Service announced that it was the hottest November day recorded since measurements began in Israel in 1950.

By the end of the month, November 2025 was found to have been the hottest November since Israel’s establishment, with temperatures around 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) above average.

Nov. 19, 2025 | High Court ruling on ultra-Orthodox conscription

The High Court of Justice ordered the government to formulate within 45 days an effective policy for taking individual enforcement measures against ultra-Orthodox men evading mandatory military service.

The court ruled that the authorities’ failure to enforce the law amounted to abandoning their obligations under the Defense Service Law and constituted a serious violation of equality in sharing the burden of military service.

Oct. 13, 2025 | Ceasefire with Hamas and return of the hostages

A ceasefire agreement was signed between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, mediated by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, as part of the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan.

The terrorist organization released all 20 living hostages from the Gaza Strip as well as 28 deceased hostages in exchange for the release of approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

For the first time in 12 years, all Israeli hostages had been released or returned from the Gaza Strip.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel to address the Knesset, becoming the fourth U.S. president to do so.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.