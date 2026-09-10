Lior Yaakobi

Sarah Golabek-Goldman, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “no student should have an experience like the Jewish student in this case, where she reported the harassment and then she was treated like the harassers.”
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.
Sarah Golabek-Goldman, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “no student should have an experience like the Jewish student in this case, where she reported the harassment and then she was treated like the harassers.”
The arrest of Muein al-Arabid in the heart of Gaza City is a strategic message underscoring that Israel is not returning to full-scale war, but is also not allowing Hamas to exploit the ceasefire to rebuild its military capabilities.