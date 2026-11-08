S&P keeps Israel’s A credit rating, stable outlook unchanged

S&P Global Ratings left Israel’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at A with a stable outlook after its scheduled semiannual review on Friday, Calcalist reported on Saturday.

An S&P spokesperson told Calcalist that the agency did not publish a new report. The key factors underpinning the Jewish state’s rating had not changed since the previous review, the spokesperson said.

The rating remains two notches below Israel’s prewar AA- level. S&P had downgraded Israel in April and October 2024.