Sa’ar rebukes Iranian FM over comments on unrest in France

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday accused his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, of hypocrisy for invoking freedom of assembly during unrest in France while Tehran represses protesters at home.

“A regime that executes protesters at home and exports terror abroad is now lecturing Paris on ‘freedom of assembly,’” Sa’ar wrote on X, recalling the thousands killed during Iran’s crackdown on protesters in January.

Araghchi had accused French President Emmanuel Macron of welcoming atrocities against Iranians and claimed that French citizens were demanding sweeping political change, including freedom of assembly.